Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,484. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $76.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

