Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $194.30 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

