Eristica Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Eristica coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eristica Profile

Eristica (CRYPTO:ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Buying and Selling Eristica

