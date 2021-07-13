Eric Palomaki Buys 3,001 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 3,001 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.13.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 2.23.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

