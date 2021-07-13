Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 5,051 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $828.54. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,209. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

