Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

