Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

