Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

