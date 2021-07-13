Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

