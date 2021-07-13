Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

