Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $5,154,059.97 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $185.25. 33,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,179. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

