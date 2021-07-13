Energo (TSL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,998.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Energo has traded 79.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $939,821.46 and approximately $2,998.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

