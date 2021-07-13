Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EDR opened at 25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is 28.15.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last ninety days.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

