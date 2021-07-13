Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0743 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $319,281.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

