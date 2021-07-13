Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00.

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.75. 20,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,166. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.