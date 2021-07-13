Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) Director Sells $10,052,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00.
EA traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $141.39. 1,946,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,401. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.
About Electronic Arts
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.