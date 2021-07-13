Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) Director Sells $10,052,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00.

EA traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $141.39. 1,946,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,401. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

