Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

EGO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,926. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.