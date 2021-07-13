Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its position in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

