Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $2,339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $7,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,096. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.90.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

