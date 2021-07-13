Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,768 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,476,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,656. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

