Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $48.93 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

