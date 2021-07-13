Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $34.43 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,883. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

