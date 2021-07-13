Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 972,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

