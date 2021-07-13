Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 22,967.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.95% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $35,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,428. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

