Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on July 30th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 68.55 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of £144.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.81.

In related news, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,727 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Also, insider Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

