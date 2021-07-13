Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
EGRX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. 154,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.