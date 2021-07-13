Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. 154,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.