DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:DXPE) CEO David R. Little Buys 30,021 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:DXPE) CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07.
Shares of DXPE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97.
About DXP Enterprises
