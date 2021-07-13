DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:DXPE) CEO David R. Little Buys 30,021 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:DXPE) CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07.

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.