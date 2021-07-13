Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 8,500,000 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 4,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of -28.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

