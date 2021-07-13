Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of DCT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -156.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

