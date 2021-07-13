DREP 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005324 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

