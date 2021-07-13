Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) Major Shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp Sells 4,289,250 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DOCS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 816,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,557. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.