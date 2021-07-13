Douglas Wells Brown Sells 18,614 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 18,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $113,917.68.

Shares of NYSE DAIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,283. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Get Data I/O alerts:

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.