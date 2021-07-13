Douglas Wells Brown Sells 18,614 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 18,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $113,917.68.
Shares of NYSE DAIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,283. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.24.
About Data I/O
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.