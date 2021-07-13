Douglas S. Knopper Sells 10,200 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,918. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.