Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 535,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,635,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

