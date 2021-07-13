Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff Sells 9,900 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.46. 1,414,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,659. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

