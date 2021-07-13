DLocal Limited’s (NASDAQ:DLO) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 13th

DLocal’s (NASDAQ:DLO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 13th. DLocal had issued 29,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $617,647,065 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

DLO opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

