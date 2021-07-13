Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 262,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

