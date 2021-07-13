Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $125.65 and last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 21229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

