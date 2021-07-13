Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $85,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.