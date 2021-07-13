Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Boot Barn worth $83,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

