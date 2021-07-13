Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,636 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Markel worth $84,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,209.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.47. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $904.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

