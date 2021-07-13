DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $330,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

