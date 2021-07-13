DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Position Lessened by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFPH. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

