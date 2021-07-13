DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for 3.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 4.38% of BlackLine worth $275,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 153,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,474. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

