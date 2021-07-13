DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,394 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.78. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.