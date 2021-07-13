DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $191,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 93.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 569,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 91,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,105,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,672,000 after buying an additional 387,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.48. 135,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

