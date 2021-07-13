DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Cable One comprises approximately 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $236,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $13,835,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,922.00. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,042. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

