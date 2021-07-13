DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,390 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.38% of John Bean Technologies worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,185. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

