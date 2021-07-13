Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

T stock opened at C$27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

