DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Insider Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 4,783 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $197,633.56.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.